‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Fans Speculate Lolo Jones Kicked off Following Fight With Tamar Braxton

Could Celebrity Big Brother have another early exit on its hands?

Fans of the CBS reality competition series speculated Saturday if Olympian Lolo Jones had been kicked out of the house after she had a serious fight with singer Tamar Braxton that was captured in the feeds.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As first reported by Us Weekly, a few fans on Twitter noticed in the live feeds when the athlete and the singer got into a heated argument that later turned physical, with Jones apparently slapping the glasses off Braxton’s face.

Fans claimed that Kandi Burruss, who’s had her own feud with Braxton since before coming into the house, also stepped into the argument.

Live feeds to the Big Brother house were reportedly cut after the altercation took place.

“Y’all are real funny,” The Real alum could be heard saying in one clip from the live feed posted on social media.

“I’m not real funny,” Jones replied while lying in bed with a towel draped over here head. “Here’s the problem today, you want me to tell you what happened and then you snap off on me.”

“Don’t start,” Braxton replied prompting the bobsledder to start yelling, “I’m gonna f—king start because you want to tell me… you asked me what the f— and then you pop off.”

“So why the f— would I not get mad?” Jones continued as she got out of bed and began pacing. “You do this every mother—ing day. Like don’t f—ing start with me.”

Jones then walked out of the room with the Braxton Family Values star following her to continue the conversation.

“I’m f–ing cool. Last night we all f—ing stayed up… to make sure you’re f–ing cool. Every day you are popping off on us,” Jones said as Braxton told her to calm down. “What you need to f—king do is calm down and stop f—king popping off on everybody.”

Burruss then reportedly walked toward the two other houseguests and Braxton could be heard saying, “Next time somebody call me a b— I’m just going to start yanking.”

Jones and Braxton then faced off as the live feed abruptly shut off.

Show producers have not commented on the altercation, though we can be sure that the show will address the drama in the next episode.

Celebrity Big Brother will air its next episode Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.