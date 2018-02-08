Fans Give Frosty Reception to ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Premiere

Reality

Celebrity Big Brother might not be the hit Big Brother fans were hoping it would be.

The show, which premiered Wednesday on CBS, brings 11 celebrities of all sorts into the Big Brother house, where they’ll vie for Head of Household and Power of Veto while competing for $250,000.

But instead of a delightful spin-off, many spent the hour premiere criticizing the cast.

Many fans took issue with the inclusion of Omarosa Manigault, who appeared first on The Apprentice then in the White House under the Trump administration, from which she exited suddenly amid firing rumors in December. The reality TV veteran was granted immunity by random selection in the first episode, infuriating Twitter.

Other fans thought the entire cast, which also includes Metta World Peace, Mark McGrath, Shannon Elizabeth, Brandi Glanville, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Ross Mathews, James Maslow, Ariadna Gutiérrez, and Chuck Liddell was a dud.

After the season premiere, episodes of Celebrity Big Brother will air at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 8 and Friday, Feb. 9 with no episode on Saturday.

From then on, fans can catch the show on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with the exception of Saturday, Feb. 24.

