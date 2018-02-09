‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Fans Are Calling This the ‘Worst Alliance Name Ever’

MMA star Chuck Liddell and Big Time Rush singer James Maslow are already distinguishing themselves on Celebrity Big Brother by having what fans are calling the “worst alliance name ever.”

Maslow revealed on Thursday’s episode of the CBS show that he and Liddell have been friends long before they were stuck together in the Big Brother mansion.

“So Chuck and I are boys,” he tells the camera. “We’ve been friends for years outside of this house. I had no idea he was gonna be in the house, but the moment we saw each other, it was just an unspoken agreement. Obviously we’re gonna have each other’s backs.”

So in a private moment, Maslow tells Liddell, “If you and I, if we’re gonna shoot for being us no matter what … we need a name.”

He then suggests “The Celebrators,” to which Liddell reluctantly agrees.

“Celebrity Big Brother,” Maslow says, trying to sell his friend on the name, “We’re gonna celebrate being in the final two if we get there.”

But fans weren’t buying the name.

Episodes of Celebrity Big Brother will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 9 with no episode on Saturday. From then on, fans can catch the show on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with the exception of Saturday, Feb. 24.

Photo credit: CBS