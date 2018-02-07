Brandi Glanville Disses Big Time Rush’s James Marlowe in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Clip

Lines have already been drawn in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

In a clip shared with PEOPLE before Wednesday’s premiere, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality Brandi Glanville starts a tense relationship with former Big Time Rush singer James Maslow.

While the contestants are hanging out in the kitchen, the Bravo cast member asks the singers in the cast, “What does a voice coach say when you go in?” to which Maslow responds, “It’s all about breath.”

When the 27-year-old musician continues to talk about singing, Glanville turns her attention to fellow housemate Mark McGrath jabbing, “I feel like Mark has been in the game the longest, and I would like to hear from [him].”

Later, Glanville interrupts Maslow again while he’s speaking, causing him to leave the room with McGrath.

“Could she be more rude to me?” he asks the Sugar Ray front man. “Is she just drunk?”

“We just met,” Maslow says of Glanville in a confessional. “I don’t know what I would have done to upset you but it’s pretty abrasive. I got to be honest.”

Of Maslow, Glanville tells the other contestants, “I don’t like pretty boy,” adding in a confessional, “He annoys me already.”

If the Big Time Rush star makes his way to head of house, granting him the opportunity to nominate two people for eviction, he says he knows one person he’ll choose to leave.

“I think one of them would be Brandi after she was just pretty rude to me,” he says, adding, “At least I have a reason, no blood on my hands.”

In addition to Glanville, Maslow and McGrath, Ariadna Gutiérrez, Chuck Liddell, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Metta World Peace, Omarosa Manigault, Ross Mathews and Shannon Elizabeth will compete for the grand prize of $250,000.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will conclude its condensed run on Feb. 25.

Photo credit: CBS