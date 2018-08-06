CeeLo Green Returns to ‘The Voice’ as Adam Levine’s Advisor

CeeLo Green is making a comeback on The Voice, returning to the show as Adam Levine‘s battle advisor.

PEOPLE confirmed Monday that Green will help Levine mentor the 12 singers on his team to prepare them for the battle rounds.

This will be Green’s first appearance on The Voice since 2014. The former Gnarles Barkley member left after appearing on the first four seasons.

At the time of his departure, Green was embroiled in legal problems. In 2012, he was accused of giving a woman ecstasy via a drink. In August 2014, he pleaded no contest to a felony count of furnishing a controlled substance. Although Green avoided jail time, he was sentenced to three years of probation and 360 hours of community service. He also was required to attend 52 Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time.

“It was a very redefining moment in my personal and professional life,” Green said in a 2015 interview with the Associated Press when asked about the arrest. “I get in front of my creator, humbled, and I ask, ‘What does this mean? What is this supposed to mean for me? What am I supposed to learn from it?’ And (to) have that revealed and have it bestowed upon me is a blessing, of sorts.”

Green also told the AP at the time he was hoping to return to The Voice in the future, even though he thought there was little chance.

“I’ve talked very possibly about doing The Voice again,” Green said at the time. “So I just kind of put that out there, wishful thinking, kind of willing it. Because I would love to do it again.”

Green has not released an album since 2015’s Heart Blanche, which earned mixed ratings. He most recently appeared on Sam Spiegel’s single “To Whom It May Concern,” which also features Alex Ebert and Theophilus London.

The next season of The Voice will also see the return of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson in the coaches’ chairs. Shelton’s advisor will be Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett will work with Clarkson’s team, and Halsey will help with Hudson’s singers.

Urban, who was a judge during the last seasons of American Idol, told Access Hollywood that Shelton is “honest, charming and cunning.”

The advisors for last season were Julia Michaels, Jordan Smith, Shawn Mendes, Chris Blue, Trace Adkins, Chloe Kohanski, Hailee Steinfeld and Cassadee Pope.

The new season of The Voice debuts on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Trae Patton/NBC