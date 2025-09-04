CBS Reality Show Couple Expecting Baby

Big Brother alums Nicole Franzel-Arroyo and her husband, Victor Arroyo, are having a baby. The couple announced in a touching Instagram post that they’re expecting their second child together.

“we are PREGNANT!! Praise Jesus!! A HUGE thank you to those who have been praying along side us for this miracle. 3 years in waiting and God said it’s time, our little family is growing!!” they captioned a joint Instagram post.

The couple first met while appearing on Season 18 of the reality competition series. Franzel won the season.

The couple is already parents to a son. They welcomed their first child, son Victor “Arrow” Arroyo IV, in July 2021. In an Instagram announcement, she wrote in part, “Today was absolutely amazing & perfect. Arrow (Baby Vic) was born at 8:01am this morning weighing 6lbs 15oz and measuring 20 inches via cesarean. He and Nicole are both healthy and doing great. They are currently cuddling & he latched immediately!!”

Since then, Nicole has been open about her fertility struggles and desire to expand her family.

“After our son Arrow, getting pregnant again felt like it should be easy. He was a one-attempt miracle. But after my C-section, the doctor told us to wait a year—and we did. Then came month after month of negative pregnancy tests,” she wrote via Facebook in May, adding that she “did everything,” from tracking ovulation to changing her diet, to conceive again before shifting the way she thought about the situation.

She continued, “Eventually, I realized it wasn’t about what I was doing or not doing. It was God. Not in a passive way, but in a purposeful way. There’s a plan here—bigger than mine. Maybe my body can’t take another pregnancy. Maybe there’s something else I’m meant to do. Maybe, just maybe, this season is holy in its own way too.”