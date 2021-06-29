'Catfish': Standup Comedian's Case Stirs up Major Doubts (Exclusive)

✖

Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford are introduced to their latest Catfish: The TV Show case, which involves an aspiring stand-up comedian named Nyhjee, in an exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday night's episode. Nyhjee, who lives in Philadelphia, explained that he met an 18-year-old girl named Cianna online. But, of course, he has doubts about her true identity.

Nyhjee explained that the two originally came in contact after Cianna left a heart-eyes emoji on one of his photos, which he said was an indication that she was "shooting" her "shot." He ended up sending her a message over Instagram and they began chatting. After about a month, Nyhjee told Cianna that he was interested in her and that he was catching feelings. In turn, she said that she was feeling the same way. He also said that they talk on the phone every couple of days.

While Cianna has sent Nyhjee photos of herself, he also said that she deleted all of the photos from her Instagram account a few months after they began talking. Although, Crawford assured both Schulman and Nyhjee that women do that on Instagram sometimes. As is the case for many of these recent Catfish cases, Nyhjee and Cianna have yet to speak over video chat. The Philadelphia resident said that Cianna always has an excuse for why she can't FaceTime, as she has said that she's busy or hanging out with friends. Schulman then said that he had to bring up the elephant in the room, as Nyhjee said in his original email to the Catfish team that he sent Cianna money in the past.

At one point during their correspondence, Cianna said that the transmission in her car died and she was unsure about where she would get the money to get it fixed. Nyhjee then sent her $303 to get her car fixed, telling the hosts that he received this money as part of the unemployment that he was receiving amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To make the matter all the more suspicious, Cianna had Nyhjee send the money to her "cousin" Manuel, as she said that she didn't have a money transferring app.

Nyhjee was set to meet up with Cianna at one point. He said that in February 2020, he took the train down to Delaware, where Cianna lives. But, she stood him up. Even still, he eventually forgave her. When asked how serious their relationship is, Nyhjee said that he refers to Cianna as his "wife for life" or "WFL." Since Nyhjee is all in on this relationship, he wants to find out whether Cianna is the real deal once and for all. Fans will be able to see the wild conclusion to this case when Catfish airs on Tuesday night on MTV at 9 p.m. ET. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.