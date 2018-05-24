Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Embrace Breakup Rumors: ‘Divorce Looks Pretty Good on Us’

Teen Mom OG couple Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are laughing off rumors of their divorce, posting cheeky Instagrams amid ongoing speculation that the two are heading for a split.

The couple posted similar photos to the social media platform Tuesday in which they look head-over-heels for one another, Lowell stunting in a flowing red statement shirt and matching heels and Baltierra looking urban chic in black skinny jeans and a statement tee.

“Damn! I think divorce looks pretty good on us 😂🤦🏻‍♂️😏,” Baltierra jokingly captioned his photo, tagging his wife.

Lowell took a more direct route with her caption, writing, “But we are getting a divorce 😂😂😂 #nothingcanstopus.”

Speculation that the two were splitting began after Lowell temporarily dropped her married last name from her Instagram profile last week and Baltierra failed to wish his wife a happy Mother’s Day on social media.

Lowell’s father, David, told Radar Online at the time that the two spent the holiday weekend apart — but that he didn’t think much of the speculation that the two were splitting up.

“Tyler is in Texas visiting his dad Butch and Catelynn is in Florida with Nova visiting her older sister,” David said. “Everything is good as far as I know. I don’t know about the Instagram name change. I didn’t notice.”

Lowell herself denied the rumors, posting a screenshot of a headline claiming the two were getting a divorce to her Instagram profile, which now reads as Catelynn Baltierra.

“[Tyler Baltierra] and I are not getting a divorce. Couples go through ups and downs that’s normal life. We are a solid couple that will work through anything life throws at us!” she wrote, signing off as Catelynn Baltierra.

After suffering a miscarriage and attending a rehab program for her mental health during the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, Lowell opened up about what she’s been dealing with to husband Baltierra during the finale, and told him that she would understand if he wanted to divorce her when she revealed her need to return to rehab.

“It’s super hard for me to tell you this thing, so keep an open mind,” she said. “I’ve started to have really bad anxiety in the mornings but I’ve been hiding it. I just feel like I’ve been letting people down for some reason. I feel guilty [by having anxiety]. Obviously, my meds aren’t working. I have to force myself to get in the shower and put makeup on.”

Baltierra, who has also been open about his struggle with depression, admitted he was feeling insecure about his role in her life, telling his wife, “It’s gotta be something with me.”

“No! It has nothing to do with you, Tyler. It’s my inner child s—. I’m telling you right now, it’s nothing to do with what you do,” Lowell said about her decision to return to treatment. “It’s me being a f—ing 12-year-old and my dad leaving or me being, like, 8 and my mom drinking all the time and not being there. It’s my own s—. It’s just coming out when things go on in life. That’s how trauma works. It’s nothing to do with you, you’re awesome. You’re supportive.”

“I didn’t even want to tell you that I was going back,” Lowell said. “I just thought, ‘I wouldn’t blame Tyler, like seriously, if you wanted to just divorce me.’ I put you through so much. You’re an awesome husband, seriously, to stand by me through all this s—. I’m sure a lot of guys would just throw in the f—ing towel.”

Baltierra, hugging her, said, “I don’t think those guys are true husbands. I’m not ever leaving, I’m not going anywhere. Don’t think like that.”

