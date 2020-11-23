Carla Hall Spreads Holiday Cheer with 'Care Packages' Amid Pandemic (Exclusive)

✖

Carla Hall is one of America's most beloved chefs, and the former Top Chef star revealed that while times have been tough, it makes her feel good to give back, especially during such difficult times. Throughout the pandemic, Hall has done various things to spread a little love to her fans, from posting positive videos to her social media account, interacting with followers, and even sending them care packages. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Hall revealed how she's been making the best of the circumstances 2020 has sprung on everyone, and how she's helping educate people on ways to support those facing food insecurity this year, especially during the holiday season.

"You know what makes me feel good?" she said during our PopCulture @ Home series. "Honestly, I've been doing so many cooking demos here at home, and I just give the food away. I actually am very happy just giving food away and making random care packages, sending them to unsuspecting friends. I've been doing cooking demos for just people that I've met online; some are my followers, we make biscuits and that makes me happy, it gives me joy."

Friends and fans aren't the only people she's trying to help feed during this tumultuous time. The former The Chew star recently teamed up with United Gateway Card, Chase and United Airlines for their "Gateway to Giving" campaign to help educate the public on how they can support those in need. "I am really, really excited to be working with the United Gateway Card for their Gateway to Giving Campaign, and they will be donating $700,000 to Feeding America," noting she's worked with the organization for her "entire culinary career."

"So it is an organization that is very near to my heart," she continued. "[...] That $700,000 will provide nearly 7 million meals to local food banks all across the country during this holiday season, and it's just such a critical time of need." Donations will focus on top United hubs like Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

While she's helping put food on people's tables, she's also spreading joy with her "mantra" of Say Yes, also the new title of her podcast. "The title came from my mantra that I had been saying for about seven years, which is 'say yes,' adventure follows, then growth" she explained. "And that's pretty much how I live my life." For more on Carla Hall and your other favorite celebrities, keep it right here at PopCulture.com.