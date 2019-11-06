Camille Grammer Confirms ‘RHOBH’ Return for Season 10

Camille Grammer cannot stay away from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for too long. After claiming she was not asked to return for appearances in Season 10, the reality television personality confirmed she will be filming scenes for upcoming episodes. Grammer took to Twitter Wednesday to drop a hint about her return, just a few months after her appearance in the Season 9 reunion caused a splash for fans of the Bravo series. While she did not reveal what will bring her back to the show and to the circle of friends, she confirmed she will not be a full-time cast member after a fan tweeted how they were looking forward to seeing her “hold that diamond proudly” in the opening credits.

I’m getting back in the game. 😉😊 diamonds and drama. #rhobh — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) November 6, 2019

Another fan suggested the network enlisted Grammer to bring drama to the show once again for cast members Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, along with new additions Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They tried icing you out and ended up with 3 months of nothing. I guess they need some story arc and you’ll deliver as always,” the wrote, as first noted by Us Weekly. “I wonder what bomb you’ll drop to shake things up? #RHOBH.”

The reality star responded, “We’ll see [grimacing face emoji and happy face emoji].”

Grammer’s announcement after she claimed in August she was not “asked back” for Season 10, and blamed Kyle for the show’s decision.

“I did my time on the show. And it’s Kyles show,” she wrote on August 29. “It was up to Kyle. I’m really fine. After the reunion I didn’t want to come back. It was an awful experience.”

Kyle denied the allegations in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, claiming the conspiracy was all in Grammer’s head.

“I mean, I don’t know what goes through Camille’s mind,” she told the outlet. “I really don’t know what to say, but I’m not the reason that Camille is not here right now.”

Grammer made a splash during the Season 9 reunion when she argued wit almost all of the cast members. She even stormed off the stage in tears, with host Andy Cohen having to rush after her and convince her to come back and attempt at getting closure with the ladies. She also caught backlash during the season when she defended Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh amid the accusations of sexual misconduct made against him.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return for Season 10 in 2020.