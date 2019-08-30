Camille Grammer Blames Kyle Richards For Not Being Asked Back to ‘RHOBH’

Camille Grammer won’t be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after her turbulent “friend of” season this year, the OG cast member confirmed on Twitter following Bravo’s announcement of new full-time Housewives Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke Thursday.

“I wasn’t asked back. It’s fine,” Grammer tweeted in reply to a fan who asked if she would also be returning to the series. “I did my time on the show. And it’s [Kyle Richards’] show.”

“It was was up to Kyle. I’m really fine (sic),” Grammer continued in another tweet. “After the reunion, I didn’t want to come back. It was an awful experience.”

Grammer certainly did have an eventful Season 9 reunion, storming off stage after being accused of playing both sides when it comes to Lisa Vanderpump, who declined the film the reunion ahead of her exit from RHOBH.

At the time, Richards went on a lengthy Twitter rant about her former co-star, saying she came into the reunion “guns blazing.”

“I honestly do not know why she was so angry. We, of course, are going to address the stuff she said and did. That’s what the Reunion is about,” she continued. “When she constantly contradicts herself I find myself thinking ‘doesn’t she know there are cameras? This is going to be played back!’ Camille, in an attempt to distract from her actions , pretends she thinks we just were mad she said nice things about Lisa.”

“That way she can get a little support from trolls. By calling us Mean Girls. She uses twitter as a gauge to see what the audience thinks and throws out things she thinks people will support her about. Like I said, some people work hard at the game of life,” Richards continued. “Especially when they have been doing it so long. The way Camille treated everyone was mind blowing. Denise looked utterly shocked and hurt. And I don’t know what I did to Camille to warrant that behavior.”

She concluded, “The only thing l have said about Camille up until now, is that she plays both sides of the fence and is a people pleaser. Both things that she admits to herself. So yeah, this is not Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. This is reality.”

While there may not be any love lost between Richards and Grammer, RHOBH alum clearly approves of the addition of Beauvais, writing in response to her casting how “Garcelle is lovely.”

“I think she will make a wonderful addition to the cast. She is classy and sweet,” she wrote.

