'Cake Boss' Star Buddy Valastro Impales Hand in Bowling Accident

Cake Boss Buddy Valastro has an "uphill battle" of recovery ahead of him after his hand was impaled multiple times during a bowling accident at his family's New Jersey home Sunday. Valastro first revealed he had been "involved in a terrible accident a few days ago" with an Instagram post Wednesday showing him in the hospital, arm wrapped in a cast. "What do you think of my new accessory?" he joked in the caption, showing his signature sense of humor is still intact.

A representative for the Food Network star told PEOPLE that while spending time in his family's in-home bowling alley, "There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but it turned into a terrible accident." After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, "his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit."

"Unable to remove his hand, he can see a 1-1/2-inch metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger," they continued, revealing that after more than five minutes, Valastro's sons, Buddy Jr., 16, and Marco, 13, were able to use a reciprocating saw "to cut through the metal rod and relieve his father from the machine."

Valastro was rushed to the hospital, where he has since had two surgeries, one at Morristown Memorial in New Jersey, and the second by Dr. Michelle Carlson, an orthopedic surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. The pastry chef is now recovering at home after being released from the hospital on Wednesday, but there is a long road ahead of him when it comes to regaining full use of that hand. "It will be an uphill battle as it's Buddy's dominant right hand and he will need prolonged recovery and therapy," Valastro's rep added.

While Valastro recovers, he has the full support of his chef friends, including Buddy vs. Duff co-star Duff Goldman, who commented alongside a wink emoji, "Get better homie. You're gonna need that hand." Top Chef's Brooke Williamson added, "Sending love, get well soon!" while Emeril Lagasse chimed in, "Get better quick my friend!" Chopped's Alex Guarnaschelli replied, "Those hands are a national treasure and so are you! Get well soon!" while Iron Chef Cat Cora wrote, "Sending you so much love!"

Valastro will need his hands to continue baking the beautiful and elaborate cakes he's become known for. "I found my dream job and passion when I was 11 – and I still have it," he told Italia Living in 2010. "I love what I do and I am good at it, which makes me incredibly lucky and blessed."