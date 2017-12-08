Caitlyn Jenner’s Dog Goes Missing After Winds Tear off Roof of Malibu Home

Most of the roof of Caitlyn Jenner‘s Malibu home was reportedly ripped off due in part to winds of over 60 mph. During the ordeal, Jenner thought her dog Bertha died.

A successful European tour talking about the issues. Me and Bertha back in the mountains for our morning hike. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Nov 15, 2017 at 9:06am PST

Deadline first reported that the winds tore off part of Jenner’s roof. Her Labrador puppy Bertha went missing. The 68-year-old Jenner was not home at the time.

When she got back from dinner, Jenner found part of the roof in her pool and other parts scattered throughout the property. She had to spend the night with her family and could not find Bertha.

“It was awful. We all thought Bertha was buried under that wreckage. Nowhere to be found last night nor this morning,” a rep for Jenner told PEOPLE.

Jenner went back to the house Thursday morning. One of her sons helped move some of the roof debris to save Bertha. Later she called a crew to help out.

When the crew arrived, one of the men told Jenner that they saw a dog on the way to Jenner’s home. She ran down the hill to find Bertha.

“Then poof, down the hill is this filthy-covered Bertha,” Jenner’s rep explained.

Jenner bought the Malibu Beach house in March 2015 for $3.5 million, Trulia reports. The 3,500-square-foot home has a covered patio, spa and pool.

Last month, the former Olympian traveled to the U.K., where she revealed that she hasn’t talked to Kim Kardashian in a year.

“It’s been a little bit tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side,” Jenner told students in Cambridge, the Cambridge News reports. “To be honest I don’t talk to them anymore. Kim I haven’t talked to in a year. They don’t want me in their lives, the bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt.”

