Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Whether She Still Watches ‘KUWTK’

There’s no staying away from Keeping Up With the Kardashians for Caitlyn Jenner. The 69-year-old said that although she’s not on the reality show anymore, she still watches “once in a while.”

She also told WEtv’s Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future that she is amazed by how far KUWTK has come since its inception 11 years ago.

“I was watching Keeping Up this last week — I watch it once in a while, not very often, but I do watch it once in a while,” she said, commending the producing and editing teams for the way they seamlessly build storylines. “I was just watching the way they were editing everything, how they can take one sentence here and the shot’s over there.”

“We started off with one camera. You know how difficult that is?” Jenner asked moderator Sherri Shepherd. “To shoot like five people with one camera? And then we started getting better and we got two cameras.”

She continued, “But then to be able to edit that process — for your production crew, your producers, to be able to find that storyline in all of this and be able to seamlessly put it together. A lot of shows don’t make it because they’re not produced well.”

The former Olympian also insisted that the show is genuine and unscripted.

“It’s not scripted at all,” she said. “They have an idea of what’s going on , but we certainly don’t have any writers or this or that.”

She said the production process was more of planning out the cast members’ years and seeing what to follow there.

“We do get together at the beginning of the year and sit down and say, ‘Okay, what’re you doing, what’re you doing, what do you have coming up, what should we shoot, where do we think a storyline should be?’ These girls have had plenty of dating going on and babies and this and that, so we know that these things are coming up,” Jenner explained.

“We’ve done almost 500 episodes, and I’m thinking every year, ‘What else is there to tell?’ And they always find something. Some of the best conversations I’ve ever had with my kids happened on camera,” she continued.

She explained that while she mostly keeps in touch with her biological daughters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, that everything was “good” between her and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family following her 2015 divorce from Kris Jenner.

Caitlyn Jenner has also reportedly had issues with Kris Jenner and the Kardashian siblings following the release of her 2017 memoir The Secrets Of My Life, which Kris Jenner saw as a betrayal.

“My relationship is good with them,” Caitlyn said. “I mean, everybody’s so busy. Of course, you wanna be with everyone every day because that’s what you did your entire life, but Kylie’s busy, Kendall’s running all over the world, this and that. But my relationship is still good with all of them.”

And that includes her other biological kids, the older Jenners — Brandon Jenner, Brody Jenner, Burt Jenner and Casey Marino.

“Lately, I’ve probably been a lot closer to the Jenner side — my son, Brandon. Brody, somewhat. Burt, all those kids. My daughter, Casey, we’ve actually been really very good over the last year. We happened to get a lot closer. She’s got three kids and doing just great,” she said.

The day after Thanksgiving, Jenner shared a photo of herself celebrating with Marino and her husband Michael Marino as well as Burt and Brandon with his estranged wife, Leah.

“Congratulations to my daughter Casey, and her husband Michael, for getting their beautiful home finished one day before thanksgiving!” Jenner captioned the image, which also featured her partner, Sophia Hutchins. “It’s gorgeous! Happy Thanksgiving to all!”