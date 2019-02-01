Caitlyn Jenner Pulls Skincare Line After Legal Snafu With Daughters

Caitlyn Jenner was forced to scrap her skincare line because she used her last name, the same last name she shares with daughters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

According to documents obtained by The Blast Friday, Jenner withdrew her applications for trademarks to the names “Jenner Skincare,” “Skincare by Jenner,” “Skincare by Caitlyn Jenner,” “Caitlyn Jenner Skincare” and “Caitlyn’s Skincare.”

On Thursday, The Blast reported that the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office sent a letter to Jenner, telling her that “Jenner Skincare” and “Skincare by Jenner” was too similar to trademarks owned by Kylie, Kendall and their mother, Kris Jenner.

The office said “Jenner Skincare” could lead to some confusion by consumers, who might think Jenner’s products are associated with Kylie and Kendall because they also have their names on beauty products.

Officials specifically pointed out that Kylie has the trademark “Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner.”

Lastly, the office said one of Jenner’s proposed names was also too similar to Kris Jenner’s, and Kris filed for her trademark several years ago. The USPTO said the first application wins.

However, there are a few names Jenner applied for that were given a thumbs up from the USPTO — “Caitlyn Jenner Skincare” and “Skincare by Caitlyn Jenner” — since those names both make it clear she is selling skincare products, not beauty products.

The Blast first reported on Jenner’s proposed names for a skin care line back in October, just a few weeks after Kylie registered her “Kylie Skin” line.

Jenner, 69, and the other Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars have not been on the same page since Jenner published her memoir The Secrets of My Life in 2017. However, she told WE tv’s Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future in December that she has a “good” relationship with his daughters.

“My relationship is good with them,” Caitlyn said. “I mean, everybody’s so busy. Of course, you wanna be with everyone every day because that’s what you did your entire life, but Kylie’s busy, Kendall’s running all over the world, this and that. But my relationship is still good with all of them.”

However, Jenner said she is closer to her older children, Brandon Jenner, Brody Jenner, Burt Jenner and Casey Marino.

“Lately, I’ve probably been a lot closer to the Jenner side — my son, Brandon. Brody, somewhat. Burt, all those kids. My daughter, Casey, we’ve actually been really very good over the last year,” Jenner said in December. “We happened to get a lot closer. She’s got three kids and doing just great.”

Photo credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival