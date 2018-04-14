Why Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly Refuses to Congratulate Khloe Kardashian on the Birth of Her First Child

Caitlyn Jenner reportedly refused to congratulate ex-stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian on the birth of her child, and was not in Cleveland when the baby was born Thursday.

“Caitlyn doesn’t want to pretend that she has a relationship with Khloe,” a source close to Jenner told Hollywood Life. “She hasn’t talked to Khloe in a very long time and that is going to continue even after the drama Khloe is dealing with and having had her daughter… If Khloe wants Caitlyn in her life, she can reach out — it’s not going to be the other way around.”

The report followed an earlier one by The Blast, which claims Jenner had no intention to visit Kardashian in Ohio. When Jenner was spotted at LAX this week, the paparazzi asked her if she would go to Cleveland, but she did not answer.

Jenner and Kardashian have not been on good terms since she accused some members of the family of not supporting her 2015 transition from Bruce to Caitlyn.

“It’s been a little bit tough over the past couple of years on the Kardashian side,” Caitlyn said during a speech at the Cambridge Union back in November. “To be honest, I don’t talk to them anymore. Kim I haven’t talked to in a year. They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt.”

“I don’t talk about that side of the family, I spent 23 years of my life with those kids it’s difficult to talk about it, terribly terribly sad,” Jenner said in a November interview with Piers Morgan. “I’ve lost all relationship with them, yes. I don’t talk to any of them anymore. …The only ones I am concerned about are Kendall and Kylie. They are my biological kids. I spent 23 years carting them around.”

However, Jenner went silent in the hours after Kylie Jenner announced her daughter’s birth on Feb. 4. It took Jenner a day to comment and she did so by posting a baby photo of Kylie.

“My daughter just had a daughter. It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow. Throwback to my baby, as a baby,” Jenner wrote on Feb. 5.

In February, Kardashian told the U.K. show Lorraine she did not think having a baby will suddenly fix her relationship with Jenner.

“I don’t think if affects anything with Caitlyn,” Kardashian said. “Things are just as they are.”