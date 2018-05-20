Caitlyn Jenner’s Repouted Girlfriend Posts Photo in Her Bed

Caitlyn Jenner and her rumored 21-year-old girlfriend appear to be getting closer.

The reality star and Sophia Hutchins have been rumored to be an item for several months, and Hutchins might have given a hint about how close the two have gotten.

Hutchins posted a photo of herself lying on a bed with the caption, “Home. Sweet. Home.” The bed’s headboard, TMZ reports, looks exactly the same as one that has appeared many times on Jenner’s Instagram from her Malibu home.

The transgender advocate and student also posted a new photo Friday of herself poolside, enjoying some “Friday afternoon Rosè” in Malibu. The photo shows Hutchins in the backyard of what appears to be Jenner’s home.

The photos come a few weeks after Heat Magazine reported Jenner and Hutchins could be tying the knot really soon, rumors that have been since debunked.

A source claiming to be close to the star told the magazine: “Cait really sees herself spending the rest of her life with Sophia.”

They added: “She lost her support system when she fell out with her family and these days, it feels like Sophia’s the only person she can count on.”

Jenner is currently estranged from her famous Keeping Up with the Kardashians family after a dispute over things said about them in her book, but has been seen out and about with Hutchins time and time again over the last few months.

They told the magazine: “Cait is a complete outcast at the moment. She has also lost friends in the LGBT community because of her political views [backing Donald Trump].”

“She was really hoping to reconnect with the Kardashians, especially with Khloe and Kim having had babies, but sadly she hasn’t met them, and she hasn’t even got to spend much time with her new granddaughter Stormi [Kylie Jenner’s baby]. She just wants some companionship and really felt all alone before she met Sophia,” they added.

Heat claimed that the couple is planning an intimate ceremony near Jenner’s home in Malibu, but sources close to Jenner told The Mirror that the reality personality wasn’t ready to enter into marriage just yet.

Rumors that Hutchins and Jenner are romantic have been around since 2017, when the I Am Cait star, 68, took the model on a luxurious vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Despite Jenner’s denial of anything more than a friendship, the couple sparked rumors again on April 12, when she took Hutchins as her date for the 2018 GLAAD Awards.

In her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, which was released last year, the transgender rights advocate opened up about her future in the dating after separating from wife Kris Jenner and announcing her transition in 2015.

“A future female companion? I think about that. A future female sexual companion? Not happening, at least for now, and perhaps not ever,” she wrote in her book prior to undergoing gender confirmation surgery. “A future male sexual companion? I have never had the inclination. But maybe that attitude might possibly change if I have the Final Surgery.”