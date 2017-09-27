‘DWTS’ Judge Bruno Tonioli Takes a Tumble Ahead of Commercial Break

During last night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, judge Bruno Tonioli was in the middle of critiquing Drew Scott and Emma Slater’s performance when the judge took a bit of a tumble, falling backward out of his chair.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba was telling Scott, “You don’t have much dance experience, I can tell…,” when Tonioli seemingly laughed himself out of his chair and fell.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The judge laughed it off and returned to his feet, saying, “I knew that was gonna happen!”

“You know you’ve done something magical when Bruno falls off his chair,” quipped Inaba.

During the commercial break, crewmembers attended to Tonioli and gave him water, although he quickly returned to form to judge Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s dance.

Fans of the show know that the judge often gets so enthused that he stands up and occasionally falls down, and Tonioli later stood again to praise Frankie Muniz and pro Witney Carson, who received the highest score of the night.

Naturally, Twitter users were quick to poke a bit of fun at the expressive judge.

Wait did Bruno just fall out of his chair #dwts — Nia (@NiaDesiree_) September 27, 2017

Bruno’s falling off his chair and it’s only week 2 #dwts — Brooke Gabriela (@brookesscript) September 27, 2017

I TOLD MY MOM CARRIE ANN LOOKED LIKE SHE WAS ABOUT TO FALL OUT OF THE CHAIR AND THEN BRUNO DID 😂😂 #dwts — Rohan Mody (@rohanm00) September 27, 2017

Photo Credit: ABC