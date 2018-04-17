Brody Jenner Reportedly Has Words for Khloe Kardashian Amid Caitlyn Feud

It seems Brody Jenner has some thoughts about the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, and he isn’t afraid to share them.

Jenner, whose father, Caitlyn Jenner, was previously married to Khloé Kardashian‘s mother Kris Jenner, reportedly shared is thoughts on the situation while DJing a Wet Republic pool party in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly that Brody called the scandal “a f—king mess,” adding that while he barely talks to any of the Kardashians, he “feels terrible for Khloé and that baby.”

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their first child together, daughter True Thompson, last week, just days after multiple cheating allegations had surfaced against the NBA player.

The Daily Mail had published photos of Thompson appearing to kiss another woman at a club on April 7, while The Shade Room posted photos of the athlete and what appears to be the same woman entering a hotel. TMZ also got in on the action and released surveillance footage of Thompson appearing to get close to two women at a hookah lounge near Washington, D.C. in October.

Sources have been speculating as to whether the couple will stay together, but Kardashian did not address the issue when she shared her baby girl’s name on social media Monday.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” she wrote on Instagram. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

A source previously told Us Weekly that Kardashian is doing her best to avoid letting the cheating allegations “overshadow” the birth of her daughter.

“Khloe has been waiting for this moment her entire life. She is doing everything she can to not let this ruin that,” the source said. “She is trying to stay in the most positive state for her and her daughter.”

The insider added, “She’s trying not to let this pain and humiliation overshadow the most incredible moment in her life.”

It is currently unclear whether Kardashian will raise baby True in Cleveland, as she had originally planned, or whether she will take her little girl home to Los Angeles once mom and daughter are cleared to travel.

“After a very tumultuous few days for Khloe, she has made the decision to fly home to Los Angeles as soon as the baby is ready to travel,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Right now, she realizes she needs her family around her and knows they are the people in her life that she will always love and trust.”

