Bristol Palin’s Ex-Fiance Levi Johnston to Appear on ‘Teen Mom OG’

Bristol Palin’s former fiance Levi Johnston, the father of her son Tripp, will appear on Teen Mom OG now that Palin is a new cast member.

Palin’s fans asked Johnston’s wife Sunny if she and Johnston would be appearing on the new season of the long-running MTV show. “Yes,” Sunny replied on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another person asked if the couple was joining as official cast members.

“Nope,” Sunny replied. “Never been a teen mom. Hubby was a teen dad, though.”

Palin and Johnston are the parents of Tripp, now 9 years old. Palin was 17 at the time of the pregnancy, which came under media scrutiny since her mother, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin was running as Sen. John McCain’s pick for Vice President in 2008. Palin and Johnston split for good in 2010, amid a custody battle that played out in the media.

As Us Weekly points out though, the relationship between the former couple appears to have calmed down. In an Aug. 14 Instagram post, Palin thanked Johnston and Sunny for taking Tripp on a hunting trip.

“So proud of my son, and super thankful for his dad and step mom for providing him with such incredible life learning experiences at such a young age,” she wrote, alongside a photo of Johnston, Tripp and a moose they killed.

Palin reportedly joined Teen Mom OG on July 19 and she confirmed the news a day later by sharing a photo of the Teen Mom OG crew at her house.

“I am excited to join MTV’s Teen Mom OG. I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” she wrote.

Aside from her relationship with Johnston, Palin’s Teen Mom OG storyline could follow her split from husband Dakota Meyer, who is also the father of her other two children, Sailor Grace, 2; and Atlee Bay, 1. Meyer filed for divorce in January, but they later tried to reconcile. It did not pan out though, and the two reached a divorce settlement earlier this month.

In the settlement, Meyer got the home they shared in the Austin, Texas area. The day after she gave Meyer the home, Palin bought another one in Spicewood, Texas for $400,000.

“She wasn’t happy with me so it’s for the best,” Meyer told a fan on Instagram. Meyer also confirmed he is “happily divorced” and is no longer wearing a wedding ring.

When one fan asked Meyer for advice for anyone going through a divorce, Meyer replied, “Take it one day at a time and focus on you. Everything is just a moment in time. You can try everything and give the person all you have and if they don’t choose to see good in you it’s out of your control.”

Photo credit: US Weekly/Getty Images