Bristol Palin’s Ex-Fiance Levi Johnston Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Wife Sunny Oglesby

Congratulations are in order for Levi Johnston, who welcomed his fourth child on Wednesday, July 10. The baby girl, named Delta Jo Johnston, is his third child with wife Sunny Oglesby. Johnston also shares son Tripp with ex-fiancée Bristol Palin.

The couple, who married in 2012, welcomed their daughter at Integrated Women’s Wellness in Palmer, Alaska, they confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. The little one weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces and measured 21 inches long.

She joins older siblings Breeze, 6 and Indy Rae, 4, as well as 10-year-old Tripp.

You can see photos of the baby girl wrapped in a moose-patterned baby blanket and being doted on by her family on Entertainment Tonight.

Johnston and Oglesby had announced in November 2018 that they were expecting, sharing the exciting news just days after Thanksgiving with a photo of their family decked out in Christmas pajamas and holding a sign that read, “We are excited to say a little present is on the way. Baby Johnston #4 Due in July.”

“Tell you what, getting dolled up just to get into some comfy PJs to take Christmas photos is the way to do it. No coordinating outfits and freezing outside. Just pure laziness. My style lately,” Ogelsby wrote when reposting the birth announcement photo to her Instagram Story.

Johnston had welcomed his first child in 2008 with his ex. Although he and Palin had become engaged in 2010, they broke things off shortly after, and Johnston married Oglesby just two years later in 2012. The couple’s first child, daughter Breeze, was born just a month before their wedding, and they welcomed daughter Indy Rae in 2015.

Leading busy lives, the couple recently appeared on Teen Mom OG, the series on which Palin briefly starred. In March, they confirmed that they would not be appearing in any future episodes of the MTV series.

“We got the phone call that Teen Mom is over for our story,” Oglesby responded to a fan inquiring whether or not she and Johnston would have more screentime. “They have chosen not to air so many cool things we’ve filmed! It’s crazy.”

The announcement came just days before Palin officially announced her exit from the series. The daughter of former Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin claimed had frequently criticized the way in which she and her family were portrayed on Teen Mom OG, and stated that her departure came after she realized “Teen Mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace.”