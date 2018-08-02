Bristol Palin Finally Confirms Divorce From Dakota Meyer

Bristol Palin finally confirmed the end of her marriage to Dakota Meyer.

The couple called it quits less than two years after their wedding and were no longer living together when reports of a divorce first surfaced earlier this year, and Palin broke her silence on the split.

The newest Teen Mom OG cast member made the news official Wednesday on her Instagram Story, as first reported by TMZ, when she responded to a fan asking if she was dating anyone.

“freshly divorced & single forever lezzbereal (I am not ready to date),” Palin wrote, alongside a photo of herself and one of her kids.

Back in February, TMZ confirmed that Meyer filed for divorce on Jan. 29 in Texas.

However, there was was speculation of a reconciliation. More recent Instagram photos from May showed the couple on happy terms. On May 21, Meyer shared a photo of Palin, with the caption, “Couldn’t be prouder of [Bristol Palin Meyer] for passing her real estate exam today! Congratulations I love you.”

On June 26, Palin also shared a birthday message for Meyer, 34.

“Happy 34th birthday to this one!!! Hope this year brings you all the happiness and joy you could ever imagine – you’re the most incredible man – and I am so thankful for you!! I sure love ya,” she wrote.

The confirmation also comes weeks after the daughter of the Governor of Alaska was recruited to join the cast of Teen Mom OG.

“I am excited to join MTV’s Teen Mom OG. I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” the mother of three wrote on the caption on an Instagram post, which showed her with her children, and a camera crew from the show.

Bristol will be joining the cast of the MTV series for its upcoming season after Farrah Abraham was let go, allegedly due to her stint as an adult film star.

When Palin was 17, she gave birth to her first child, Trip. She shares two daughters with ex-husband Meyer.

Abraham quit the show in late 2017, claiming MTV pushed her out because of her career in the adult entertainment business.

“I’m actually shocked that Morgan J. Freeman… is actually open to letting a Republican — like I’m just a humanist, I’m an independent — but he’s actually open to a Republican being on his show with his Trump Hate Cult,” Abraham said when responding to Palin’s casting.

“So, I wish her all the best, and all the safety for all her family and her kids, it’s just weird that she thinks that she’s showing anyone a new journey. She’s basically another Maci [Bookout] with three kids on the show,” she added in the video. “And I hope that one day they have an amazing hard-working mother, like myself with a single child, on the show as well ’cause they’re really missing that part of the storyline.”