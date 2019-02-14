‘Bringing Up Bates’ Star Josie Bates Pregnant 4 Months After Marrying Kelton Balka

Josie Bates and Kelton Balka are expecting their first child together just four months after they said “I do.”

The Bringing Up Bates star and her husband announced the exciting news in joint posts to social media on Wednesday, Feb. 13, revealing that they are expanding their family by one this summer.

Baby Balka is set to arrive in July, according to the couple.

“So excited to share with y’all that We’re having a baby!!!” Bates captioned a gallery of images, showing the couple holding pink, blue, and yellow balloons reading “Baby Balka” and “Arriving July 2019.” The couple also shared a series of ultrasound photos of their little one.

“We are already so in love with this little one and can’t wait to meet him/her in July!” Bates’ post continued.

“The Lord has blessed us with an unexpected blessing,” Balka wrote in his own announcement, sharing another photo from the shoot. “[Josie Balka] married life with you has been better than I could have imagined. #blessed #knoxville.”

Bates and Balka tied the knot during a romantic outdoor ceremony in Tennessee in October of 2018. Her father, Pastor Gil Bates, officiated the wedding, while her sisters, Erin Paine and Tori Bates, played the piano and violin and her brother, Lawson Bates, performed a song he had written.

Wearing an A-line, long-sleeve white gown featuring a high-necked lace bodice, Bates and Balka said their vows in front of an audience of family and friends.

“I never could have dreamed the love story that God would write for us, or the merging paths He would lead us on,” Balka captioned a gallery of images from their wedding on Instagram. “I can truly say there was no better feeling than being with the love of my life, surrounded by loving family and friends, who worked tirelessly to bring everything together, there for the sole purpose of cheering us on as we started our life together.”

“All I can say is I’m thankful,” he continued. “Thankful and undeserving of the opportunities and blessing that God has put in my life through the lives of those around me. And now I’m thankful for the biggest blessing of all, my wife and soul mate, Josie Kellyn Balka.”

The couple began dating in July of 2017. Fans can get an inside look at their wedding in a one-hour special of Bringing Up Bates airing Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on UPtv.