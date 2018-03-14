Brielle Biermann Gets Late-Night Matching Tattoos With Bestie Elizabeth Arthur

Brielle Biermann inked her forever bond with BFF Elizabeth Arthur after asking fans for advice on their permanent beauty marks.

The Don’t Be Tardy cast member hit up the tattoo parlor with her friend during a recent trip to California.

The newly 21-year-old found the shop after asking fans for help on where she and her pal could get matching tattoos after 10 p.m.

“DM me!” she wrote alongside her request for parlor and artist recommendations.

It seems that the reality TV personality’s fans came through, judging by Biermann’s Snapchat photo of her hand and Arthur’s, complete with matching ink.

The pair showed off dainty matching hearts on their right hand ring fingers.

“Now we’re stuck!!” Bremen joked alongside the photo.

This isn’t the first time the BFFs have tweaked their look to match one another. In January, Arthur shared a photo of the pair looking seriously over their shoulders to reveal their similar long blonde balayage locks, which were done by Biermann’s go-to stylist Chrissy Rasmussen.

“Life ain’t perfect, but your hair can be,” Arthur captioned the photo of herself and her famous friend.

Biermann also shouldn’t have to worry what her outspoken mom, Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kim Zolciak, or dad Kroy Biermann have to think of her permanent decision.

Last summer, the parents and daughter, alongside their chef Tracy Bloom, went to All or Nothing Tattoo Shop in Atlanta together to get inked.

During their visit, Brielle and Bloom got matching cross tattoos on their wrists, while Zolciak opted for a large scripted piece on her side.

“Two hearts, one love, two lives, one dream,” the tattoo reads, which Zolciak said is a tribute to her husband. The visit to the tattoo parlor came one week after she and Kroy renewed their vows on the beach after six years of marriage.