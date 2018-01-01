Briana DeJesus Wants to Reconcile With Her Father in 2018

Briana DeJesus has some heartwarming hopes for the 2018.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member tweeted Saturday night that she hoped to repair her relationship with her father in the new year.

Hopefully in 2018 I can rekindle my relationship with my father… I miss him — bri (@_BrianaDejesus) December 31, 2017

& would love for the girls to meet him — bri (@_BrianaDejesus) December 31, 2017

The 23-year-old’s Twitter followers were quick to encourage her to reach out, including father of Teen Mom 2 cast member Chelsea Houska DeBoer, Randy Houska.

do it — Randy Houska (@PapaRandlicious) December 31, 2017

“Do it,” the MTV dad told her, to which DeJesus replied that she only has an address for her father.

The MTV personality has been estranged from her dad for a long time, which the fathers of her two children, Luis Hernandez and Devoin Austin, have attributed her and her mother Roxanne’s alleged unwillingness to keep a man around very long.

On the Teen Mom 2 season finale in November, Austin confronted. DeJesus during a heated argument, saying, “You don’t even know what it’s like to have a dad.”

Her daughters aren’t without a male role model right now, however. DeJesus has been dating castmate Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin openly since October, and the mother of two has mentioned marriage in their future in the past.

Marroquin revealed earlier this month that he was deploying for the Air Force once again.

“I wasn’t expecting this at all,” the 25-year-old told Radar Online at the time. “I’m trying to put everything together.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@j_evans1219