Briana DeJesus Trying to Keep Sex Life Details out of Kailyn Lowry Lawsuit

Teen Mom 2 alum Briana DeJesus reportedly wants to keep the details of her sex life under wraps in her lawsuit against Kailyn Lowry. According to court documents filed last week, DeJesus is asking the court with a protective order to either block Lowry and her legal team from bringing up questions about her sexual activity or make sure whatever private information is shared about her sexual history is kept from both the public and Lowry. She adds she believes Lowry’s intentions are to use the information against her to expose and embarrass her to the public.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports DeJesus says in the filing “the subject of her sexual relationship with a third party” is “entirely irrelevant” to Lowry’s libel/defamation suit.

“The line of questioning is solely aimed at prying into the salacious details of [Briana’s] private life for the benefit of embarrassing [Briana],” she continues in the documents, calling Lowry’s insistence on introducing DeJesus’ sexual history in court “improper.”

Lowry filed the suit against DeJesus in June after she claimed Kailyn “physically beat” Christopher Lopez, the father of Lowry’s youngest two boys. Kailyn and Briana have exchanged a number of insults online since the first argument.

“The case is really about the fact that Ms. Lowry is upset that [Briana] has had a relationship with her ex,” the filings allege. “That was apparent from the start.” Lowry previously accused DeJesus of starting a sexual relationship with Lopez in April 2021.

“[Kail’s] counsel insisted that every salacious detail would be properly a matter of public record,” the documents say. “It is quite clear that the intent of this line of questioning was to both try to humiliate [Briana] and for [Kail] to use this information [about Briana’s sex life] for purposes that have nothing to do with the lawsuit.”

Despite DeJesus’ and her attorneys signing off on Kailyn’s request to keep her testimony “confidential” in her February testimony, Lowry ought to offer the same consideration in response. Briana’s attorneys say she “sought sensitive testimony from [Briana] relating to her sexual history. There is no reason for such questions.”

“[Briana’s] only request is that the responses not be used for [Kail’s] continued public relations campaign against [Briana], and [Kail’s] continued campaign to keep herself in the public eye,” she says in the documents. “This is an abuse of the discovery process. The reason for this line of questioning was to use this information for purposes that have nothing to do with the litigation.”