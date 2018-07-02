Briana DeJesus Slams ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Star Kailyn Lowry as ‘Crazy Ex Wife’

The bad blood between Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry hasn’t let up despite the former’s split with Javi Marroquin.

The drama was revived when a preview clip of Monday’s all-new episode of Teen Mom 2 dropped on Twitter. In the clip, Lowry reveals that her ex-husband, Marroquin, had revealed he was planning on ending his relationship with DeJesus soon after his proposal of marriage was shot down.

Explaining the shocking turn of events to production, Lowry talked some light smack on DeJesus’ decision to get plastic surgery, saying, “She’s getting surgery again, he doesn’t want that. He wants kids, she doesn’t want kids right now. She lives at home with her family, he lives at home with his family, like neither one of them are going to leave their families, neither one of them are going to move for the other one.”

When asked if she was surprised the hot and heavy romance was coming to an end, she replied, “I’m not surprised in the slightest, because Kail is always right. People have this crazy perception of me that I’m this insane ex-wife and bitter baby mama, but really I just know Javi so f—ing well that I knew this was never gonna work out.”

She concluded, “A woman sees a woman for who she is, and I saw right through her.”

DeJesus apparently didn’t appreciate what Lowry said about her on the show, retweeting the clip and writing, “B— u are a crazy ex wife / baby momma lol 😂.”

Fans were quick to call out the MTV personality for reviving the feud with Lowry.

Hopefully these two moms can put this feud to bed for good! Marroquin has clearly moved on, and is expecting another baby with girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

