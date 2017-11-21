Fans Are Owning Briana DeJesus for Lying on the ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

Briana DeJesus is getting called a liar by fans after she called her relationship with castmate Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin a “friendship” during the Teen Mom 2 reunion special.

DeJesus and Marroquin were rumored to be an item long before the reunion filmed last month, but only confirmed that they were dating once filming was over.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since then, the two have been all over each other, and DeJesus has been stirring up drama with Lowry by leaking her texts with Marroquin and threatening to hook up with her other ex Jo Rivera.

But during the special, DeJesus acted like Lowry’s dislike of her was unfounded.

“I feel like I’m the new girl, so I feel like I get that high school vibe but whatever,” she told Dr. Drew. “Kail’s feeling some type of way and, because Kail’s feeling some type of way, the other girls don’t want to be my friend.”

When Dr. Drew asked her outright about her relationship with Marroquin, she shut him down immediately, saying there was only “friendship there.”

Fans were annoyed that she would lie to Dr. Drew and then immediately flaunt her new relationship.

So Brianna tryna make it seem like she and Javi not dating…..#TeenMom2 — Boss Lady (@smiilinbiig) November 21, 2017