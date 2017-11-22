Briana DeJesus Says Friendship With Javi Marroquin’s Ex Kailyn Lowry Will ‘Never’ Happen

Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry might be castmates on Teen Mom 2, but DeJesus says a friendship between the two is “not going to happen.”

Lowry’s ex, Javi Marroquin, and DeJesus have been dating lately, and on the second half of the recent Teen Mom 2 reunion DeJesus opened up about her role in the show and they way she’s treated, according to PEOPLE.

“I feel like I’m the new girl, so there’s that high school vibe,” DeJesus told Dr. Drew Pinsky. “I just think certain people are salty about certain things.”

Dr. Drew then asked for an example of what she meant by that.

“Javi and I and my family have a closer connection than Kail and I,” DeJesus said. “Kail’s feeling some type of way about it, and because Kail is feeling some type of way, the other girls [on the show] don’t want to be my friend.”

Dr. Drew then asked if she thought the two of them could work out their differences. “It’s not going to happen,” DeJesus replied. “We tried today and it’s not working out.”

Lowry and Marroquin have been trying to work out their issues on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars but apparently they are “not cool,” according to Marroquin.

They each threw a 4th birthday party for their son Lincoln Marshall recently, and Lowry took to Instagram to share photos from the party she threw, commenting with, “Marshall had the best 4th birthday a boy could ask for!“

The “best“ comment seemed to be a bit of shade tossed at Marroquin who reportedly threw his son a Power Rangers-themed party, according to Inquisitr.

Over on Twitter, Marroquin threw the shade right back by tweeting at Lowry, “Don’t tag me in anything like we’re cool. I’m gonna keep my mouth shut on what’s really going on cause I’m over it. I’m over you. Just leave me and my son alone.“