‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin Celebrate His Son’s Birthday

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus and her boyfriend Javi Marroquin celebrated his son Lincoln’s fourth birthday on Saturday. Lincoln’s mother is another Teen Mom star, Kailyn Lowry.

Thank you friends and family that came and made Lincoln’s birthday extremely special. Huge thank you to my girl @_brianadejesus helping me put this together and thank you @miss_teenyfabsmama for these awesome shirts. Linc loved them A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Nov 18, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Marroquin posted a photo of himself with Lincoln, DeJesus and DeJesus’ daughter Nova having fun at a Power Rangers-themed party. The four were all wearing personalized t-shirts with their names on them, while Marroquin’s said “Daddy.”

“Thank you friends and family that came and made Lincoln’s birthday extremely special,” Marroquin wrote. “Huge thank you to my girl [DeJesus] helping me put this together and thank you Miss Teeny Fab for these awesome shirts. Linc loved them.”

“Happy birthday big boy,” DeJesus wrote in her own post on Instagram.

Lincoln also got a birthday party with his mom. On Friday, Lowry posted a photo of Lincoln blowing out candles on a birthday cake. “Marshall had the best 4th birthday a boy could ask for!” Lowry wrote, using Lincoln’s middle name.

Marshall had the best 4th birthday a boy could ask for! 💕🎂 #LincolnMarshall A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Nov 17, 2017 at 4:40am PST

The two separate birthday parties have sparked rumors via Radar Online that the feud between Marroquin and Lowry is still ongoing, especially with DeJesus now in the picture and the two getting pretty serious with one another.

Marroquin and DeJesus have been dating since at least October. Marroquin confirmed the romance to PEOPLE, telling the magazine they wanted to “make it official.” A rep for DeJesus later told E! News there was “nothing going on” between the two. But on Nov. 12, DeJesus posted a picture of them together with the caption “Javiana.”

The 23-year-old DeJesus has two children; six-year-old Nova with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin, and 3-month-old Stella with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

Lincoln is Marroquin’s only child, but he also built a relationship with Lowry’s son Isaac, whose father is Jo Rivera.