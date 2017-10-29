Briana DeJesus Denies She’s Dating ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Javi Marroquin After Fan Attacks

Just days after MTV personality Javi Marroquin confirmed the rumors he was dating Briana DeJesus, the Teen Mom 2 star is now denying they’re a couple.

In a text to E! News, DeJesus said that “nothing is going on,” while her rep told the agency the two are “just friends.”

However, Us Weekly reports via a source that the two are in fact dating, adding that Marroquin told Radar Online that they were an item, especially after posting a photo of them together using the hashtag “BAE.”

“On Wednesday, October 25, he told the publication, ‘It’s amazing with Bri and me.’ Although she is still using a photo of the pair as her avatars on Instagram and Twitter, DeJesus deleted most of the posts on her social media accounts, including her photos with the Air Force member,” the source said. “And in a now-deleted tweet from Wednesday, she wrote: ‘Really about to change my number and go ghost cause this is unreal.’”

Rumors first started swirling that the pair were more than costars after they were spotted out for dinner together in New York last month. Additionally, the two took a trip to Disney World together with their children a week later.

At the time of speculation, Marroquin told Radar that he wasn’t opposed to having a relationship with DeJesus.

“I would be open to dating Briana. She’s a really cool girl,” he said. “She’s really beautiful. We text back and forth. We’ll see what happens,” he said.

The ex of Marroquin took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the matter with a cryptic message, writing, “Lmao don’t sh-t where you eat.”