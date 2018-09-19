Bravo Reality Personality Arrested for Sexually Assaulting and Drugging Women

An Orthopedic surgeon who appeared on an episode of the Bravo series Online Dating Rituals of the American Male has been charged with raping at least two women.

Dr. Grant William Robicheaux from Orange County, California, and his girlfriend, Cerissa Laura Riley, have both been charged by the Orange County District Attorney over the two alleged attacks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Authorities worry that there could be more victims than just the two women they are charged with assaulting after authorities allegedly found recordings of the couple engaged in sex acts with unconscious and semi-conscious women.

The Orange County D.A. Tony Rackauckas announced the arrests of Robicheaux, 38, and Riley in a press conference on Tuesday.

“We believe the defendants used their good looks and charms to lower the inhibitions of their potential prey,” Rackauckas said.

“We have all heard of a wolf dressing up in sheep’s clothing. But a wolf can wear scrubs or be a doctor’s clothing. That wolf can be a beautiful woman,” the D.A. said.

“People often assume that rapists are creepy, scary men who lunge out from hiding amongst bushes and attack unsuspecting women. The reality is that rapists come in all socioeconomic groups, of any background.”

The charges stem from two incidents in 2016, according to court documents.

In one incident, the couple allegedly met a 32-year-old woman at a restaurant in Newport Beach and invite her to a boat party on April 10, 2016 in that same area. After the party they brought her back to Robicheaux’s apartment while she was heavily intoxicated with substances they gave her. They then allegedly raped her; she was unable to resist due to the drugs in her system, according to authorities. The woman filed a police report the next day and tested positive for “multiple controlled substances.”

A second woman allegedly drank with them at a bar in Newport Beach on Oct. 2, 2016 before they took her to Robicheaux’s apartment and “sexually [assaulted] her with intent to commit rape.” The woman woke up and allegedly screamed for help, which prompted a neighbor to call the police.

Prosecutors say the couple recorded the sex acts and that there may be more women who were targeted by them. In fact, prosecutors believe that based on the videos and pictures found on the pair’s phones, there may be upwards of 1,000 other victims, ABC 13 reports.

“There are several videos where the women in the videos appear highly intoxicated beyond the ability to consent or resist and they’re barely responsive to the defendants’ sexual advances,” Rackauckas said.

“We don’t know if (Robicheaux and Riley) videoed all of their sex acts but many are on the videos that we have not yet identified,” Rackauckas continued.

“We don’t know how many victims there might be out there, but we ask you to come forward,” he added.

After searching the surgeon’s home earlier this year in January, police found “large quantities of illegal drugs, two illegal, unregistered assault rifles, four other firearms, and several large capacity magazines.”

Robicheaux was formally charged on Sept. 11 with rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, assault with intent to commit sexual offense, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of an assault weapon, the D.A.’s office said in a statement.

Riley was also charged with the same felony counts with an exception of possession of an assault weapon.

Robicheaux’s 2014 episode of the Bravo show depicted him turning to online dating to find the women of his dreams with the help of his roommate. The episode was available to stream on Bravo’s website up until late Tuesday; it has since been removed.

The pair are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 24. If convicted, Robicheaux would serve up to 40 years while Riley could serve 30 years and eight months.

“All allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley. They have been aware of these accusations for a number of months, and each of them will formally deny the truth of these allegations at their first opportunity in court,” a statement from their attorneys reads, as reported by ABC 7.

“Dr. Robicheaux and Ms. Riley believe that such allegations do a disservice to, and dangerously undermine, the true victims of sexual assault, and they are eager to have the proper spotlight shed on this case in a public trial,” the statement continues. “It must be noted that none of the allegations in this matter relate to or concern Dr. Robicheaux’s medical practice or patients in any way.”