Bravo Possibly Cancels ‘Flipping Out’ After Not Renewing Jeff Lewis’ Contract

The future of Flipping Out is uncertain after Jeff Lewis revealed on Instagram Monday that his contract with Bravo was not renewed.

The star of the network’s house-flipping show shared a photo of himself looking pained on Instagram while standing next to a white board with his photo and the words “Contract EXPIRED!” written across the top, with a red X drawn over his face. Surrounding his photo are phrases like “11 years of hell,” “your 15 minutes are up,” and “better luck with radio.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Guess there’s no going away party [Bravo]?” he captioned the photo. Bravo has yet to publicly comment on the state of his contract.

Lewis has been at the center of two scandals over the past few months. In June, the surrogate who birthed his and partner Gage Edwards’ 1-year-old daughter, Monroe, sued the couple, the network and the production company behind Flipping Out, saying they had filmed and aired her giving birth without her consent and that the couple had humiliated her with rude comments about her vagina on air.

In September, Lewis and his business partner and friend of nearly two decades, Jenni Pulos, reportedly got into a major fight that PEOPLE reported was captured by cameras and will be aired this season. Lewis claimed Pulos reported him to the network for “abuse and victimization” and later wrongful termination, the publication reported at the time.

Lewis had predicted his contract with the network would not be renewed, which he discussed during a recent appearance on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show.

“Because of all of the issues that have been going on with me—you know, the pending lawsuits, and also the [Jeff Lewis Live] radio show — it has created a lot of problems for me at Bravo, because I have talked about behind-the-scenes, I’ve talked about contracts. So I’ve had a lot of heat from Bravo,” Lewis said. “They have not renewed my contract. It expires on October 15, and I am looking for a job.”

The status of the show, currently airing its 11th season, has not been disclosed by the network.

Flipping Out airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jeff Lewis