Brandi Glanville Returns to ‘RHOBH’ Hurling Lisa Vanderpump Accusations

Brandi Glanville made a fiery return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills throwing digs at Lisa Vanderpump amid the PuppyGate drama.

Glanville sat down with Housewife and friend Denise Richards during Tuesday’s episode of the Bravo series, bringing with her plenty of accusations about her former friend’s role in the ongoing drama stemming from Dorit Kemsley’s dog adoption mistake.

“She does have a direct hotline to Radar Online, to be honest,” Glanville said when Richards brought up the accusation that Vanderpump leaked the story to the tabloids.

“I don’t know her well enough to know if she leaked it or not!” Richards replied diplomatically.

“Well, she did for sure,” Glanville replied. “And of course she’s gonna like you ’cause you’re young and pretty and blonde. And she likes pretty things. She liked Dorit, she liked me. If you cross her in any way, which I did…”

Glanville was, of course, referring to her fallout with Vanderpump in 2013, when she accused the Vanderpump Rules star of planting a tabloid featuring rumors that Kyle Richards’ husband was cheating on her in Glanville’s suitcase in an attempt to embarrass everyone involved without getting her hands tied. Vanderpump, at the time, denied all claims of scheming, cutting ties with Glanville for good.

When Richards asked Glanville if she crossed Vanderpump at the time or stood up for herself, the Celebrity Big Brother alum replied, “A little bit of both. No, I kind of crossed her. I said, ‘You’re not telling the truth in this situation.’”

“Literally, I’ve spent the past three years being punished for crossing her in a way,” Glanville continued, with Richards asking her, “Why would she do that to a friend, though?”

“Because she really, in her head, does nothing wrong,” she replied.

“Lisa Vanderpump and I were best friends for five years. Let’s be clear,” Glanville added to the camera later “Whatever she wants out there, she gets out there.”

In a recent interview with DailyMailTV, Vanderpump confirmed she would not be attending the RHOBH Season 9 reunion, saying, “The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now. So in all probability, no.”

Additionally, she teased that her future on the reality series in general was in question, saying, I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

