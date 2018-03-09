Brandi Glanville Calls Amber Portwood a ‘Narcissist’, Alleges She Wasn’t Sober in ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ House

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville came head-to-head with Amber Portwood while filming their upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp, with Glanville claiming the Teen Mom personality was “scary” to film with.

Glanville, who appears on the upcoming family-themed season with her father Guy Glanville, opened up about the atmosphere inside the WEtv house to PEOPLE Now Thursday, saying that although Portwood claims to be sober after struggling with substance abuse issues, the MTV cast member was off the wagon during taping.

“We’re all drinking wine and having a good time … just seeing everyone partying all day and having a good time,” Glanville said, “And having Amber say that she’s sober when she’s clearly not, it was an extra struggle for her to be on the show.”

When asked what it was like to live in the same house Portwood, who filmed with her ex-fiancé Matt Baier, Glanville answered with one word: “Scary.”

Renee Graziano of Mob Wives did step in to defend Portwood at this time, saying, “You know what, she didn’t bother me,” but added that she did have to break up a physical fight between the Teen Mom personality and Glanville.

“She wanted to beat me up!” Glanville exclaimed.

“And she don’t back down,” Graziano added.

“I was like taking my earrings off, like let’s go,” Glanville continued.

When asked what she thinks directed Portwood’s infamous temper at her, the former Housewife really let loose her thoughts on the 27-year-old.

“She wasn’t accepting of hearing the truth,” she said. “She lives in a make believe world where she’s the victim and honestly, she’s just not the victim, she’s part of the problem, and she didn’t wanna accept that.”

She continued: “She’s throwing her mother under the bus, her boyfriend under the bus, and talking about all of her fans and her shows.”

It’s then that Glanville got a good jab in at her housemate. “I said, ‘Listen, I think that you’re a narcissist honey.’ And then I had to have a security guard walk me around the house.”

Portwood has since broken up with Baier, who wed Jennifer Conlon in a Vegas ceremony in November.

She is now expecting her second child, a boy named James, with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, whom she interestingly enough met during the filming of Marriage Boot Camp, where he worked on set. (She also shares 9-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley.)

“When I did Boot Camp with Matt, he ran the lights or whatever … he was pretty much saying he related to my story. He wasn’t trying to f— with me. He sounded very sweet,” she told an MTV producer during this season of Teen Mom OG. “I want to meet him first off-camera, away from everybody so I can get a feel for him, and kind of see if it’s anything I want to pursue. You never know, we might not ever have anything in common and just be like, ‘Okay, it was a good ride for a couple of days.’”

Glennon said that he knew he was interested in Portwood once he got to know her during the show.

“I got to learn a lot about her on the [Marriage Boot Camp],” Glennon told producers. “The first day, I was in the interview room with her and that’s when I think I learned the most. From that point on I tried to place myself in the house where you were to learn more.”

Marriage Boot Camp returns in March.

