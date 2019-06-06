Brandi Glanville Calls Lisa Vanderpump Her ‘Own Personal Devil’ After ‘RHOBH’ Return

Brandi Glanville is doubling down on the accusations she made about Lisa Vanderpump during her brief return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this week.

After Glanville told friend Denise Richards that she indeed thought Vanderpump was guilty of leaking stories about Dorit Kemsley to the tabloids amid the PuppyGate drama, warning the new Housewife of “crossing” her, the Celebrity Big Brother alum took to Twitter to go off some more.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My truth about LVP Is that she tried to ruin my life!” Glanville claimed.

“She had employees trash my wine,she gave ultimatums on the show it was either her or me, she conveniently lost her memory during my lawsuit which cost me all of my savings,” she alleged. “So yes she is my own personal devil.”

While the former RHOBH co-stars used to be friends, the two fell out in 2013, when Glanville accused the restauranteur of planting a magazine featuring rumors that Kyle Richards’ husband was cheating on her in Glanville’s suitcase in order to stir up drama without getting her hands dirty. Cutting ties with Glanville for good, Vanderpump denied the charges against her then and now.

In December 2017, the Vanderpump Rules star confirmed that she had no desire to ever reconcile with Glanville.

When asked by E!’s Daily Pop, “If there is any chance that you and Brandi would ever repair your guys’ relationship?” Vanderpump threw a jab at the Bravo alum, replying, “Who? Okay, moving on.”

She added, “You know the answer to that question.”

“Like you just said: there are certain people you butt heads with, there’s certain people you can have conflict with,” Catt Sadler told Vanderpump, asking again, “Why is she the exception?”

Vanderpump replied that in her opinion, Glanville “takes it to a whole other level and I don’t even want to kind of dignify that with an answer.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Getty