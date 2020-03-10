Brad Pitt Reportedly Missed BAFTAs in Order to Be With Daughter During Surgery

Brad Pitt was absent from the BAFTAs in February and had Margot Robbie deliver his winning speech on his behalf, and it's now being reported that the actor was by his daughter's side as she recovered from surgery. Multiple sources told Page Six that Pitt missed the BAFTAs to be with his daughter, with one source sharing that "The children come before anything."

Pitt shares six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie and Jolie revealed in a recent essay for Time published on International Women's Day that two of her daughters recently underwent surgery. According to a source, Pitt did not attend the BAFTAs in order to stay home in Los Angeles and support his daughters.

Jolie and Pitt are parents to Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

"I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery," Jolie wrote in her essay. "I have watched my daughters care for one another. My youngest daughter studied the nurses with her sister, and then assisted the next time. I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love."

"I also watched them their face fears with a resolute bravery," she continued. "We all know that moment when no one else can help us, and all we can do is close our eyes and breathe. When only we can take the next step or breath through the pain, so we steady ourselves and do it."

Jolie did not mention Pitt in her essay but wrote that "their brothers were there for them, supportive and sweet," though she wanted to focus her piece on her girls.

At the BAFTAs, Pitt was awarded Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. At the time, his absence was explained as due to a "family obligation" and Robbie delivered his acceptance speech, which included a joke about Prince Harry and Meghan Makle's announced exit from life as senior royals.

"Oh, and he says that he is going to name this 'Harry,'" Robbie said in reference to Pitt's new trophy. "'Cause he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him. His words not mine!"

The speech also included a Brexit joke. "Hey Britain. Heard you just became single," Robbie said. "Welcome to the club!"

