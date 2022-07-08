'Botched' Star Paul Nassif Mourns Unexpected Death of Family Member

Dr. Paul Nassif is mourning the tragic and unexpected loss of brother Chris Nassif. The Botched star revealed on social media Thursday that his older brother, a "beloved brother, father, husband and uncle" had died suddenly the day before on July 6. Chris' cause of death is currently unknown.

"This was an unexpected and tragic event that has caused extreme sadness for us all," the plastic surgeon wrote on Twitter. "The Nassif family appreciates you respecting their privacy at this time." On Instagram, Paul paid tribute to his big brother with a longer message, sharing a candid photo of Chris.

"Chris Nassif was, and always will be, a legend," the E! star wrote. "Nowadays, our world is obsessed with super heroes, but growing up... he was mine." Paul continued that he "always looked up to" his brother, who, after graduating from the University of Southern California, became the youngest person in the U.S. to found a talent agency at just 22 years old. He would continue to lead CNA and Diverse Talent Group for over 35 years, representing some of the "biggest stars on the planet," from Sofia Vergara to Luke Perry and Ricky Martin.

Paul wrote that his brother was always his "hero" as he watched him then become a producer in more recent years, "where he produced a variety of films and was still working on numerous promising projects in the film and television landscapes." Looking back, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reflected on just how much his brother meant to him. "When push comes to shove, there is no one on this planet that will have your back like your big brother," he continued, asking followers to "please keep our family in your prayers during this unimaginably difficult time."

Paul also issued a reminder to his followers. " Remember that you never know when you could lose someone who means everything to you, so never take a moment for granted," he concluded. "I only had one brother, and he was the best brother I could've hoped for. He helped raise me. I know that I wouldn't be the man I am today if it wasn't for him. I love you always my brother [Chris Nassif]."