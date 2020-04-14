‘Botched’ Doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif Tackle Borderline ‘Not Fixable’ Patients in Most Challenging Surgeries Yet (Exclusive)

Renowned plastic surgeons Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif are taking on patients so high-risk that even they would have previously turned them away in a brand new season of Botched, premiering Monday on E!. While the docs are no strangers to difficult surgeries, Dubrow and Nassif told PopCulture they’ve taken their skills to another level this season to help a whole new category of patient — people they previously considered “not fixable.”

Building new skill sets through the complicated surgeries they take on each season, Dubrow explained that it’s almost like the surgeons get new “super powers” each season. So when one of the patients being evaluated for the season burst into tears upon being told there wasn’t anything the docs could do for them, saying they couldn’t go on with the level of deformity they’ve been living with, the Dubrow and Nassif put their heads together.

“Normally, we would say that’s in the category of ‘not fixable,’” Dubrow said of the new level of surgeries showcased this season. He explained that not only are these procedures high-risk, they would involve multiple operations and possible hospitalizations to reach any kind of improvement. “We’re going to make you worse before we make you better,” Dubrow teased of what’s to come.

Nassif added to PopCulture that they’ll also be tackling topics that have become more “mainstream” in recent years, including Breast Implant Illness, body dysmorphia and international patients who have undergone procedures abroad that wouldn’t be permitted in a U.S. hospital room. Additionally, viewers will meet more patients who have been “botched by nature,” as well as people who underwent surgeries from healthcare professionals vastly underqualified to perform them — including a dentist who took on breast surgery!

Dubrow also noted a disturbing trend of surgeons who, upon seeing a post-op patient beginning to develop complications, instead of diving in to fix the root of the problem, “putting a Band-Aid on it and almost magically hoping the patient disappears.” If you think you’ve seen truly botched results in past seasons, Dubrow advised you think again: “If previous seasons were a car wreck, this is a multi-car wreck, no lie.”

Follow along with the doctors’ most challenging season yet when Botched returns Monday at 9 p.m. ET on E!. For more from PopCulture on Botched, click here.