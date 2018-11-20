Bobby Bones Ends ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Finale Dance With Unconventional Move

Country music radio show host Bobby Bones and pro dancer Sharna Burgess gave their all in their final performance for this season of Dancing With The Stars, earning their first and only perfect score of the night.

The two performed a freestyle dance to a remix of Panic at the Disco’s “The Greatest Show.” They previously performed a re-do of their cha cha dance to MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This,” which earned all 8’s from the judges.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Burgess and Bones’ dance ended with an unconventional move, where he stopped the dance so he could do a flossing dance move again. Co-host Erin Andrews even joined in, while Tom Bergeron took out actual floss to clean his teeth.

Bones, 38, made it through to the finale despite his low scores throughout the season. The highest score he received all season was a 24/30, which he received twice – first for his dance to Chris Janson’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love” on Country Night and then for his dance to the Spencer Davis Group’s “Gimme Some Lovin’” during the semi-finals.

If Bones does happen to win the Mirrorball Trophy, he plans on getting a matching tattoo with Burgess, who has never won the trophy in her 12 seasons on the show.

“She hasn’t won, and no one expected me to win … if we win, we’re getting little Mirrorball tattoos,” Bones told Good Housekeeping. “This Mirrorball is going to basically be my kid. I’m never going to let it get out of my sight. I’m going to love it, I’m going to cherish it, I’m going to let other people hold it but only if they look safe.”

Despite his low scores from judges, Bones has embraced them. He even asked Len Goodman to autograph his shoe after his “U Can’t Touch This” performance in the first part of the episode.

In his interview with Good Housekeeping, Bones said he felt the judges’ scores were fair and he will not hold anything against them.

“You know, I think to them I’m bit wild,” Bones said. “I think the show hasn’t had a winner like me ever, and I don’t know what that means to them. So, I don’t think they want me to win, but that’s okay. I do respect all of their scores … I do get mad at them during the show though, I do.”

As for Burgess, she shared a bittersweet message to Bones on her Instagram Sunday, thanking him for putting in the hard work to become a good dancer.

“The only thing left to do now is enjoy every last second of this experience together, and know that you have done everything you possibly could, and done it damn well I might add,” Burgess wrote. “These last 2 are epic, and I can’t wait for tomorrow.”

Dancing With The Stars returns next year.

Photo Credit: ABC