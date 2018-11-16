Bobby Bones’ Best ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Moments

Bobby Bones might not be the best dancer on Dancing With the Stars season 27, but he’s definitely the most enthusiastic.

The country radio personality and pro partner Sharna Burgess have lit up the ballroom floor throughout the season, securing themselves a place in the finale due in large part to the massive number of votes cast for them to continue from week to week.

Bones is definitely improving on the dance floor too, having scored a 24/30 in the semi-finals, which Bones joked was a perfect score as far as he was concerned.

Heading into the DWTS finale Monday, here are some of Bones and Burgess’ best moments, both in and out of the ballroom.

Injury

Before America even got to see Bones take to the dance floor, the country personality suffered an injury so bad that he had to fill out paperwork with the network!

Bones told PEOPLE in September that Burgess had managed to elbow him in the mouth twice before the competition even began.

“I had to fill out a lot of paperwork, because I got hit really hard,” he said. “There was blood and a tooth. I still don’t know what I’m doing. She was doing her spin thing, and she was doing what she was supposed to do, and my face was not doing what it was supposed to do.”

Burgess was quick to talk up her partner, however, adding, “He’s doing amazing. He came into this a few weeks ago with absolutely no experience, no confidence, no idea of whether he could or couldn’t do it,” she said. “It’s been two-and-a-half weeks of him really starting to grow and really starting to enjoy it and embrace dance and improve a lot.”

First Freak Out

Bones definitely made a strong impression during the season premiere, ending his first dance with Burgess with a bizarre little performance of his own.

After the jive to “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” by Travis Tritt was finished, Bones went into a pretty extreme celebration mode, pumping his fist in the air, sliding onto his knees and leaping across the stage.

While Burgess and the judges seemed a little taken aback by the moment, Bones wouldn’t apologize for his display of joy, telling co-host Erin Andrews, “I loved every minute! I’ve never had so much fun in my life. People like me, I’m from a small town of 700 people, we don’t get to be on Dancing With the Stars, so I’m trying to represent for people like that, it’s all about that. I love you guys!”

Flossing

Bones continued his extra choreography streak during the “New York Night” performance of the foxtrot to “Theme from New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra, taking a moment after the music had ended to perform a viral dance move called “flossing.”

The move definitely cost the duo, which only earned a 20/30 for the dance, prompting Burgess to get real with Entertainment Tonight following the show.

“Right now, I’m mad at him,” Burgess told the publication after the October episode.

“That’s true! It’s absolutely true. This is no set-up,” Bones agreed. “She is ticked at me, and she deserves to be.”

“I don’t want to control him, I just want him to believe in the dancing that he does,” Burgess continued. “I love the way he celebrates, and I love what he brings to the dance floor, I just want him to finish the last move. That’s all! And then he can celebrate and party.”

Prince Eric

The radio host stepped it up since his second outburst, really taking on his role as a dancer with Burgess’ extra coaching.

To celebrate the progress he had made, Bones was even transformed into The Little Mermaid‘s Prince Eric during “Disney Night” in October. The convincing costumes, along with Bones’ renewed dedication to the competition, earned the duo a 21/30 for their waltz to “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid.

Hypnotizing Sharna

When the time came for a spooky Halloween-themed dance, Bones was ready to stretch his creative legs as a dancer, and draw on his growing chemistry with Burgess for a sexy/scary Argentine tango to “Mr. Sandman” by SYML that earned the duo a 22/30.

“I came across this really creepy version of the song, and I kind of just fell in love with it,” Burgess told Entertainment Tonight of the dance. “I decided that it was time for Bobby to do a whole other character. We’ve seen him have so much fun. We’ve also seen him get emotional. Now it’s time to get a little bit twisted.”

“I’m still so confused by the whole thing,” Bones added of the choreography. “It’s very strong and, like, sexy — it’s the two things I’m not. I’m still learning. It’s tough.”

Back to his roots

Bones clearly felt right at home on “Country Night” in November, earning his highest score of the season —24/30— for his and Burgess’ waltz to “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” by Chris Janson.

Despite maintaining a positive attitude on-screen, Bones has been honest about the effect being a low-scorer throughout the season has had on his self esteem.

“I think I’m working more hours on the dance floor than anybody else. I just don’t want to let our listeners down, who are watching and voting for me, because I know that’s a big thing, to actually pick up a phone and call a TV show,” Bones said on an episode of The Bobby Bones Show in October.

Wardrobe Reveal

By the semi-finals of the season, it was clear that Bones hadn’t lost his signature spark that kept the fans voting for him and the judges shaking their heads with a smile.

After his and Burgess’ second dance of the night, a jive to The Spencer Davis Group’s “Gimme Some Lovin,” Bones ripped open his shirt to reveal a tee with judge Len Goodman’s face printed on it.

The personalized tribute was clearly a surprise to even Burgess, who laughed in shock at the bold move, but paid off when Goodman gave a genuine laugh at Bones’ shirt.

And it certainly didn’t affect his score — taking home 8s from all three judges, once again giving him a high score of 24/30.

Finale

Heading into Monday’s season finale, Bones is going to have to bring it if he wants to bring home the Mirrorball Trophy.

The radio host will be up against three heavy hitters from throughout the season — model Alexis Ren and pro partner Alan Bersten, Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and pro partner Keo Motsepe, and Zombies actor Milo Manheim and pro partner Witney Carson.

Can he pull out a win anyways?

Don’t miss the Dancing With the Stars season 27 finale, airing Monday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric McCandless