Blac Chyna Blatantly Ignores Social Distancing Guidelines to Get Manicure and Pedicure

Blac Chyna is taking heat after seemingly flaunting health officials’ pleas for people to stay at home and practice social distancing in order to get a manicure and pedicure. The model and former fiancée of Rob Kardashian shared footage to her Instagram Story Friday of a nail technician giving her the full spa treatment at her home, as per the Daily Mail, despite California’s statewide stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While it’s entirely possible that Chyna was sharing throwback footage, the reality personality didn’t indicate so in any way, and the nail technician even shared a close-up look at her new nails on Instagram Sunday, captioning the video, “[Blac Chyna] new nails bling blow.” Chyna has also shown off nails matching those in her mani/pedi video in subsequent Instagram Stories, making it more likely that she has been ignoring guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection to only leave one’s home for things like socially distanced outdoors time and essential trips to the store.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie Nailz (@marienailz) on Apr 4, 2020 at 3:26pm PDT

Chyna has been starting drama on other fronts as well, seemingly shading former friend Khloé Kardashian after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star weighed in on sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s violent fight in the E! reality show’s season premiere.

“I would demolish Kourt’s ass lol don’t play,” Khloé wrote on Twitter on April 2. “I’m 5’10”. She’s 5 feet on a good day.” Chyna then took to her Instagram Story to write, “What about 5’2?” which fans assumed was in response to Khloé’s tweet.

Chyna and Khloé are likely beefing after the Good American founder filed a declaration in Rob and Chyna’s custody battle over 3-year-old daughter Dream, backing up her brother’s claims that Chyna is not a good mother and claiming that Dream has been acting “aggressive” after spending time with her mom.

The filing, which Rob made in January, also claimed that Chyna is “out of control,” using cocaine and spending “$600 on alcohol” daily, according to sealed court documents obtained by TMZ, all of which Chyna has denied through her lawyer.

