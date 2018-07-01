Blac Chyna Alleges Kardashians and Jenners Lied About Rob Kardashian’s Abuse to E! Network

Blac Chyna is still fighting the Kardashians and Jenners in court, and now claims they lied about Rob Kardashian‘s alleged abuse to E! Network.

Chyna, who has been fighting the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars in court since last fall, amended her lawsuit against them recently. According to The Blast, Chyna claims in the new documents that Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and their representatives told E! that Chyna continued abusing Rob “while demanding that the E! network cancel season two” of Rob & Chyna, the KUWTK spin-off about their relationship.

Chyna said the family knew allegations claiming she was abusive towards Rob were false and continued to lie to get the show cancelled. She claims the family “had no issue” with making false accusations against the mother of Rob’s daughter, Dream.

Chyna also claims they knew she could not be a real threat to Rob, as she only stands 5 feet, 2 inches. She has also previously stated she was assaulted by Rob on April 8, 2017.

“On April 8, 2017, Rob Kardashian hit me on the side, knocking me down and leaving a bruise. I had difficulty walking after that. I went to my bedroom and locked the door. Rob was so out of control that he broke the hinges off my door,” Chyna stated in previous court filings obtained by Us Weekly in July 2017.

Chyna insists E! was planning to bring back Rob & Chyna for a second season, and producers even started filming and coming up with potential plots. But the Kardashians’ false claims about her derailed the show’s future and discouraged E! producers from ever working with her again, Chyna claims in the new documents.

Last month, Chyna filed other documents in the lawsuit, claiming this time that the Kardashians and Jenners once threatened to leave E! unless Rob & Chyna was cancelled. She claimed there was a “key meeting” where the family conspired against her with E! executives, and asked for evidence to prove it.

After Rob and Chyna’s acrimonious split, which came to a head last year when Rob posted sexually explicit photos of Chyna on social media, Chyna sued the Kardashians, claiming they sabotaged her career with E! and had Rob & Chyna cancelled. The Kardashians countered by saying Rob & Chyna had low ratings and needed to be cancelled after Chyna got a restraining order against Rob, making it impossible to be in the same room together.

Rob and Chyna welcomed daughter Dream Kardashian in November 2016. She also has a 5-year-old son, Cairo, with rapper Tyga, who also once dated Kylie Jenner.

On Father’s Day, Chyna appeared to claim on social media that Rob was not paying child support. Sources told TMZ that Rob is paying, and the social media message was just an attempt from Chyna to ruin his holiday.

