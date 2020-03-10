‘Biggest Loser’: Kim Davis Gets Candid About Her Marriage in Exclusive Clip

The Biggest Loser contestant Kim Davis is getting honest about the ups and downs of her marriage as she learns a message about her own self-worth in a candid conversation with Bob Harper. In a PopCulture.com sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the USA Network reboot, Kim admits that her attitude about her relationships in life is changing as she begins a new path on the Biggest Loser campus.

Explaining that she has wonderful co-workers and friends, in addition to an awesome son, Kim is stopped when she describes her husband as “very supportive of [her] losing weight.”

When pressed by Harper as to why she doesn’t speak much about her husband, Kim admits there have been difficult times in the past.

“It’s like any marriage, we’ve been together for several years, and we’ve been separated in the past,” she explains. “Certainly, you don’t wanna be 58 and divorced, but I also want to make sure that we’ve got common goals and that we’re moving forward together.”

Settling in on one part of her answer, Harper asks of her fears of being divorced at 58, “So does that mean in some way that you have to settle?”

“No,” Kim answers. “And that’s what this journey has showed me.”

Transforming contestants emotionally has been a major focus of the rebooted Biggest Loser, Kim’s trainer and coach Steve Cook told PopCulture.com last month.

“They’re such givers — they don’t have enough in their cup for them,” he told PopCulture of his team. “If you cant take care of yourself, you can’t take care of the people around you. … [Self-care] is not a selfish thing to do. You need to be healthy both mentally and physically so you can be that person.”

“It’s a self love show,” he added. “It’s getting people together and really leaning on each other and figuring out how to love yourself again.”

Treating the emotional aspects of people, as opposed to strictly the physical, sets them up for success when they leave the campus, Cook explained.

“You can lose weight, but if you’re not tackling the tough issues, setting yourself up for the future, dealing with toxic relationships … when you go home you’ll gain it back.”

“Anyone can do it for a while, but the test of time is the hard part,” he continued. “What happens when the going gets tough?”

The Biggest Loser airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on USA.

