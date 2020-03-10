‘Biggest Loser’ Contestant Megan Hoffman Talks Conquering ‘Self-Doubt’ and Embracing Her Strength (Exclusive)

Working in gym industry, Megan Hoffman knew her way around a workout heading into The Biggest Loser, but she had “no idea” what she was in for in terms of internal transformation during her time on campus. Ahead of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the USA Network series reboot, Hoffman opened up to PopCulture.com about conquering her self-doubt and learning to ask for help before being sent home during last week’s weigh-in.

Having auditioned for The Biggest Loser three times before being cast for the reboot, Hoffman felt prepared going into the process, but realized quickly that things were about to get a lot more real than she had anticipated.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In the very beginning, there’s a lot of self-doubt that comes in — you can’t keep doing this; you need to stop,” she recalled. “It really was that mind battle and overcoming the negative thought process. … I think I had a lot of fear in myself.”

Working with trainer Steve Cook, Hoffman said she was able to tap into that inner confidence, not only in the challenges, but in her life.

“Steve is very kind,” she explained. “I think one thing I appreciate about him is he’s patient, but he won’t let you get away with self-doubt and coming into a workout with the wrong attitude.”

“I knew my worth going in, but I didn’t know my strength,” she continued. “After I was able to flip that tire and feel that strength with myself, I was like, ‘What’s next, Steve?’”

Coming in under the yellow line and being sent home during last week’s episode certainly came as a surprise for Hoffman, but she’s decided to make the best of the twist: “In that moment, I had to make a decision,” she remembered. “I can either let this devastate me, or I can push forward.”

Keeping up her workouts and healthier lifestyle at home while competing for the end-of-season prize, Hoffman has embraced asking for help and accepting that help from family and friends who are encouraging her alone the way.

“The change within me is way bigger than anything,” she said. “The whole purpose — and I can say this for all the contestants — of going on this show and standing in front of America in our shorts and sports bras is if we can do it, you can do it.”

The Biggest Loser airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on USA.

Photo credit: USA Network