Big Update on Kandi Burruss’ Divorce

Todd Tucker isn’t letting Kandi Burruss divorce him without a fight. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shocked many fans by pulling the plug on her 11-year-marriage to the producer, and his response is showing a contentious battle may be ahead.

Burruss stated the marriage was irretrievably broken with no chances of reconciliation. She’s asking the court to uphold their prenuptial agreement, divide all marital assets and debts, assign child support amounts, and is seeking joint custody of their two minor children.

Tucker, however, wants primary physical custody of their children, per Us Weekly, claiming they are currently living with him in Georgia, and have been for several months, while Burruss is working out of state. Burruss is currently in New York City as part of the Broadway production & Juliet.

While Tucker doesn’t deny that Burruss is a loving mother, he says her work obligations will keep her separated from the children for an extended period. He is seeking joint legal custody but asking a judge to award him final decision-making. They share a son, Ace, 9, and a daughter, Blaze, 6.

It comes as no surprise to many viewers that he’s implying he signed their prenuptial agreement right before their wedding on April 4, 2014 under duress, alleging his legal team wasn’t present when he signed it. He’s hinting at wanting to contest it, which could potentially award him alimony. The prenup was an area of contention on their spin-off wedding special, with him hinting that he believed it was unfair.

Viewers have watched their highs and lows. They opened several businesses together and produced several projects. Burruss continues to shine solo in varying acting gigs and is always touring with her R&B group, XSCAPE.

As to what led to the split, right now, there is much speculation that their Atlanta eateries closing and business dealings from Tucker are the main causes. In a recent Amazon Live, Burruss said the divorce has been brewing for some time. She lists the date of separation in her divorce documents as July 15, 2025.