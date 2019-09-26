‘Big Brother’ Winner Revealed at Live Finale

After 99 days, the remaining three houseguests on Big Brother competed for the grand prize and the honor of being the Season 21 winner. It was a season packed with drama, alliances and showmances, and ultimately, it came down to three players who took different paths to make it to the final show.

The fate of the final two lied in the hands of the nine jurors: Jack Matthews, Kathryn Dunn, Analyse Talavera, Nick Macarrone, Jess Milagros, Christie Murphy, Tommy Bracco, Cliff Hogg III and the third place finisher.

Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother season finale.

The episode began with the jury members sharing their pros and cons of each of the final three contestants. Many felt Michie played a dirty game, while others respected the number of wins he amounted. As for Holly, they felt she laid low behind Michie, but some didn’t think she did enough to warrant the grand prize. Nicole was well-received by the jury, but there was some pause about her floating by in the beginning.

In the house, Nicole and Holly went to battle on the second part of the competition. The winner would go on to meet Michie for the Head of the Household. The competition focused on remembering the specific days of events.

Holly finished with a time of 10:38 to win the challenge over Nicole’s time of 14:38.

“Holly brings home a W,” Michie said in the diary room. “She had a job to do, and she did it.”

Knowing her shot at being in the final two chairs was out of her hands, Nicole went into an uphill battle trying to convince Holly that she would be the best person to bring with to finals if she were to beat Michie.

Holly and Jackson then went head-to-head in the third and final challenge. It was a true-or-false game where members of the jury read three statements and the two had to predict what statement was false.

Jackson went a perfect 8-for-8 to beat Holly by one point and earn a spot in the final two. Shortly after, he made the decision to evict Nicole and take Holly to the final.

After a long segment of each juror asking a question to the two, and Holly and Michie giving their final pitches to the jurors.

As was the case for much of the final month, it was Michie who walked away as the Big Brother champion. Michie put forth one of the strongest resumes in recent memory as he won competition after competition and essentially held down the Head of Household power for much of the second half of the season alongside his running mate and showmance, Holly Allen. Michie left the house with 11 competition wins.

Michie came in unsure of how the jury would react to his cutthroat gameplay, which included staging a lie that sent Tommy home a few weeks prior for no other reason but to keep Holly safe. Ultimately, Michie came out on top of the jury by a vote of 6-3.

Big Brother made its premiere at the end of June with 16 contestants entering the house. The series has been renewed for its 22nd season.