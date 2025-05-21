‘Big Brother’ Star Shares Health Update Amid Incurable Cancer Battle

Trisha Goddard is struggling with another painful condition amid her stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

The host and Celebrity Big Brother star, 67, took to Instagram on May 27 to share that she had been struggling with Raynaud’s syndrome more than ever amid her triweekly chemotherapy treatments.

Sharing a photo of her fingers, which had gone white at the tips due to Raynaud’s spasms in the small blood vessels of the fingers and toes, Goddard wrote that she was experiencing the syndrome’s signature temperature sensitivity and pins and needles sensation more than ever.

“Anybody else dealing with pesky Raynaud’s? If you do, here’s what happens when you forget to wear gloves when buying frozen food, and then go about putting it in your freezer, duh!” Goddard wrote. “Had it mildly for years, but over a year of infusions and chemo every 3 weeks has ramped up my Raynaud’s quite a bit.”

The British TV presenter continued, “Compared to other, um… tings dat be going downit vex me small time, still…Ouch!!” Captioning the photo specifically, Goddard wrote, “Here’s herself waiting for the painful fingers to go bright red, then blue, then icily grey/white before they eventually go back to normal!”

While over the years, Goddard said she had learned to adapt to her Raynaud’s by wearing gloves while driving to avoid the air conditioning or using a napkin to hold a cold drink, “every so often I forget; the burning sensation starts and my fingers go painfully numb while they turn the colours of the Union Jack!”

Goddard continued on to share information about how chemotherapy can induce or exacerbate Raynaud’s. The Dancing on Ice alum announced in February 2024 that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer after recovering from her first bout with the disease in 2008.

“It’s not going to go away,” she told Hello Magazine of her cancer prognosis. “And with that knowledge comes grief and fear. But I must keep enjoying what I have always enjoyed.”

Goddard said she kept her cancer journey private for more than a year because she “didn’t want to read words like ‘dying’ and ‘terminal’ or ‘battling’. Or ‘inspirational’, because it’s all b—s.”



“I’m still a little bit ticked off with God. He hasn’t given me a good explanation as to: ‘Why me?’” she added, joking, “But some poor cow has to be a statistic.’”

At the time, Goddard wrote that her regular scans revealed her cancer had yet to spread any further due to her treatment, but that she hadn’t asked for any kind of timeframe from her oncologist. “I have never been someone who stresses about the future. It’s not in my nature anyway and even less in my nature now,” she said. “I prefer to continue living life to the full, and in the moment.”