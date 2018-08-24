‘Big Brother’ Sends Home Houseguest in Unanimous Vote

The Big Brother houseguests have now spent more than 60 days in the house, and it was finally time for a unanimously evicted houseguest. As expected Scottie Salton is heading home.

As Head of the Household, Faysal Shafaat almost ended up putting Haleigh Broucher on the eviction block as a replacement nominee after Brett won the Power of Veto competition Wednesday.

The news left Haleigh devastated and spent time trying to figure out why Scottie Salton wanted to get rid of her. Scottie admitted to feeling awful because he told Faysal she was playing him, and she was the only one who actually had his back. He ended up stabbing the one person who he became friends with right in the back. At this point, Haleigh began to feel like she is not built for this game.

After all that, Scottie went back to Faysal to admit that it was a stupid idea to go against Haleigh. Faysal thought it was dumb too, but he is thinking that Scottie should be his target. Now, Faysal has to decide who to put up against Scottie to make sure Scottie goes home.

During the veto meeting, Scottie makes a surprising speech, suggesting that Sam should replace him on the eviction block after Brett uses his veto. Faysal decides to put Kaycee Clark on the eviction block as a “pawn,” believing people would unanimously vote to evict Scottie.

But things might not be working as Faysal thinks. Brett, Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans begin thinking about going with Kaycee just in a way to ruin the other alliance.

Audiences also saw Brett burn bacon in the oven, leading to Sam heroically putting the fire out.

Later, Angela and Tyler meet with Faysal and Haleigh to discuss what could happen if Haleigh became the next HoH. But Tyler later tells Angela he targeted Sam. Tyler later told the camera that he is starting to realize how difficult it is to keep track of all the alliances and deals he has in the works. In fact, Tyler even realizes that him becoming the next HoH is a bad idea because then everyone might figure out about his web of deals.

During the live vote, Scottie apologized for his behavior and immaturity, but was it enough to avoid being the first unanimously evicted houseguest? Nope. Every remaining houseguest voted to evict Scottie.

Next up was the HoH game, called “Sweet Shot.” We will find out who won in Sunday’s episode.

New episodes of Big Brother air on CBS Wendesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: CBS