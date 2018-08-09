‘Big Brother’ Player Turns House Upside Down in Veto Competition

The veto competition was more important than ever in Wednesday’s Big Brother.

In the all-new episode of the CBS reality series, the players picked up the pieces of their game after Sunday’s gamechanger of an episode. When Head of Household Angela Rummans nominated Scottie Salton and Angie “Rockstar” Lantry for eviction Sunday, the house was blindsided by Haleigh Broucher’s secret Hacker Competition victory.

Haleigh was then allowed to anonymously take Salton off the block, putting Rummans’ alliance leader Tyler Crispen up in his stead and leaving everyone paranoid about who had the hacker power. Most people concluded it was Bayleigh Dayton who targeted Tyler, zeroing in his alliance’s anger on her.

“I’m pissed, I want to find out who this stupid hacker is … and make sure they go home,” Tyler said in Wednesday’s episode.

Haleigh will also have the power this week to choose one player’s vote to eliminate during the eviction ceremony Thursday, and was permitted to anonymously pick a competitor in the veto competition.

“I’m not sure who I’ll pick to play in the veto yet, but I need to make sure I need to pick someone who’s not going to raise any red flags for me and my alliance members,” she told the cameras of her confidential power.

The FOUTTE alliance member ended up choosing Kaycee Clark, a member of Tyler’s alliance, and someone Angela and Kaycee had suggested to Bayleigh would make the fewest waves in the house. And while they took the nomination as proof Bayleigh was the hacker, what they didn’t know is that the flight attendant had passed on their suggestion to Haleigh during a casual conversation.

Level 6 was in a great place heading into the veto competition, with a line-up that was almost unanimously prepared to take Tyler off the block. And while Scottie could have won the veto in the end, he traded his veto prize for a $5,000 prize in exchange for the guarantee of safety from Angela, who, of course, was planning on taking Tyler off the block.

In the end, Angela used her veto to save her own alliance, and successfully backdooring Bayleigh, whom she suspected was the hacker.

But who will be the one to go home? And will Bayleigh be able to clear her name as the hacker?

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.

